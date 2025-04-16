Gunman at large after double homicide in downtown Salt Lake hotel; 3 others in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A gunman who shot and killed two men during a confrontation at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel remains at large, while three others are in custody in connection with the deadly encounter, police said Tuesday.

The violence erupted just after 12:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn near 171 West 500 South. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found two men critically injured; both died at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released.

During the investigation, detectives arrested 40-year-old Tiffani Papach, 38-year-old Kendra Mitchell and 56-year-old Kevin Thrower, police said.

According to court documents, Mitchell told detectives she had been contacted by the person renting the hotel room to meet in person, and a dispute occurred after her arrival.

Mitchell allegedly contacted Papach to send two men to the hotel as “security” or “protection” regarding the payment dispute.

Papach and the two men later arrived—one man armed with a handgun—and forced their way into the hotel room, police said.

The men allegedly assaulted the hotel room renter and demanded money before stealing his car keys. At some point during the confrontation, the two men were shot, according to police.

Detectives booked Papach into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Mitchell was booked on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Thrower, police said, is accused of obstructing the investigation by misleading officers who were searching for Mitchell.

When officers approached him, he allegedly claimed Mitchell had run off, even though she was standing next to him.

According to court documents, Thrower later denied knowing Mitchell’s identity or anything about the incident.

However, Mitchell told detectives she had informed Thrower about the shootings before they were contacted by police. She also said Thrower told her not to say anything, according to court documents.

Detectives booked Thrower into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of obstruction of justice.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.