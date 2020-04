GUNNISON, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gunnison Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Highway 135.

The department said in a Facebook post that an individual had to be extricated from the vehicle, and crews accomplished this by removing the passenger side of the vehicle and the roof.

“Incredible teamwork with Gunnison dispatch, law enforcement and EMS,” the post said.