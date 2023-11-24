Gusting winds, blowing snow, freezing temps arrive in Utah for holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gusting winds, blowing snow and freezing temperatures are all part of the weekend weather picture for the state of Utah, including heavy snow warnings for higher elevations in the northern mountain areas.

According to a statement posted Friday morning on the Utah Department of Transportation website, “A winter weather event has begun for the northern half of the state, where snow showers have developed overnight. Spotty valley road slush and more widespread mountain road snow have been noted. Snow showers will continue across northern Utah mountains and valleys alike into Friday morning, bringing some additional light road snow accumulations.

“Areas of snowfall are in the process of spreading southward and eastward across the state, and will continue to do so through the remainder of Friday,” the UDOT post said. “Most mountain routes in Central & Southern Utah will see accumulating road snow early Friday morning through the day, with the high elevation routes of southeast Utah continuing to pick up snow into early Saturday morning.”

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued the following winter storm warning for the Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, “including the cities of Mantua and the Logan Summit.”

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts in the Logan area mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wasatch Mountains I-80 North.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction restrictions are possible. Blowing snow may reduce visibility to near 0 at times along Logan Summit.

The NWS SLC said as temperatures dip to freezing “light road snow will be possible along some portions of the Wasatch Front into Friday morning, particularly along bench routes.

“Lower Valley and I-15 between Ogden and Lehi may have a difficult time slushing up due to light snowfall rates and air temperatures barely going below freezing,” the NWS SLC post said.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the NWS advised.