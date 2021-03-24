Gusty winds forecast for parts of Utah Tuesday night

UTAH, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gusty winds are forecast for parts of Utah Tuesday night.

“Locally strong winds will occur at opposite ends of the state tonight,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “The strongest winds will occur in the N-S oriented canyons of Washington County, including the I-15 corridor. The northern Wasatch Front will be the other area to have gusty winds tonight.”

In Washington County, gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour are predicted. Residents should be prepared for erratic cross winds, especially if traveling in high profile vehicles, the tweet said.

Along the northern Wasatch Front, winds gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour are predicted. There will be strong crosswinds along I-15, U.S. Highway 89 and Legacy Parkway. Loose items may become airborne.

Winds will increase through this evening and continue through Wednesday morning.