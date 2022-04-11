Gusty winds, storm warning in effect for Weber, Box Elder counties

WEBER COUNTY/BOX ELDER COUNTY, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe high wind/thunderstorm warning for Weber and Box Elder counties.

The warning will be in effect until 6 p.m.

Winds may reach speeds of 60+ miles per hour, and the public is being advised to stay away from windows and be prepared to take shelter from the wind and possible lightning.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution along Interstate 15, as strong winds will make for hazardous travel, especially for high-profile vehicles.