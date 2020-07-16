Hale Center Theatre in Sandy temporarily suspending performances of ‘Mary Poppins’ due to COVID-19

SANDY, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hale Center Theatre in Sandy has temporarily suspended performances of “Mary Poppins” after two cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the theater released Thursday afternoon said: “We are sorry to announce performances of ‘Mary Poppins’ are temporarily suspended. Two members of the company have tested positive for COVID-19. The production was halted on Monday, July 13 for a reason unrelated to COVID-19 as previously stated. We have since learned of the two symptomatic company members and have taken appropriate action.

“Contact tracing for all individuals potentially exposed has occurred as per our safety plan and and in close consultation with the Salt Lake County Health Department.”

The show is scheduled to reopen July 28.

“Please allow the box office to contact you for rescheduling of tickets,” the statement said. “We appreciate your patience while we try to bring happiness to families and keep artisans employed during this unprecedented time. We are working continuously with the state and county to do so as safely as possible. Performances of ‘Bright Star’ are unaffected and will continue.”

It appears from seating charts on the theater’s website that all tickets to future shows beginning July 28 are on sale without groups being required to social distance.

A newsletter sent to patrons June 30 said: “We are thrilled to be open and be able to entertain you again! Our crews have been very busy preparing the theater to ensure safety and sanitation.”

Because the theater discontinued shows March 12, its production of “Strictly Ballroom” closed early, the letter said. Upcoming show “Titanic” has also been cancelled due to a compressed timeline in the 2020 season, the letter added.

“We are excited to bring you the rest of the 2020 season! Now playing through Aug. 15, we are completing the run of ‘Bright Star,'” the letter added. “Mary Poppins” will play July 1 through Sept. 5.

Later this season, the theater will stage “Million Dollar Quartet,” Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Disney’s “Tarzan” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Ticket holders that have credit on their account for missed shows can use that credit toward any future shows this season or next year’s 2021 season. The box office will contact ticket holders to reschedule reservations.

For a full list of safety measures Hale is taking, click here.