Hale Center Theatre officials say they are working to open, continue shows

SANDY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hale Center Theatre officials say they are working hard to open new shows and continue a show that was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hale Center Theatre executive producers and co-founders Mark and Sally Dietlein sent a video message to patrons. Sally Dietlein said the theater will not reopen yet, but staff has been working on getting the next shows ready.

“We’ve got ‘Mary Poppins’ in the wings; we’re working towards trying to get rehearsing again,” she said. “We are doing everything we can to continue bringing the magic of theater to you, just as soon as we get the go.”

Mark Dietlein added that the theater is also hoping to continue the run of “Bright Star.” Performances were suspended in mid-March.

Sally Dietlein added: “So here’s the big question that we keep getting asked over and over again: what are we doing with the shows that you have already missed at the theater, and the shows coming up.”

Mark Dietlein said: “For the shows that you’ve missed you’ll be able to credit that show towards a future show, or towards a gift certificate, seasons tickets for our 2020/2021 season or perhaps you want to come and see ‘A Christmas Carol’ and use your credits for that. And let me just mention, as soon as we know when we can reopen, we will be calling you to reschedule your reservations.”

Sally Dietlein added: “If you have found you won’t be able to get back to the shows on the timelines as they come forward, we would love it if you would think about donating that money portion back to the theater, that would really help us get back on our feet again.”

Updates will be posted on the theater’s social media pages, Sally Dietlein added.