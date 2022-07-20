Halfway Hill wildfire burning near Fillmore now 46% contained

FILLMORE, Utah, July 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters continued to make progress Tuesday on the Halfway Hill Fire burning about three miles southeast of Fillmore.

State wildfire officials say the fire has grown only a few acres at higher elevations and just 250 acres overall since July 12. The human-caused wildfire was estimated at 11,733 acres and 46% contained Tuesday, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

Area road closures remain in effect in Fishlake National Forest, according to Utah Fire Info.

The human-caused wildfire burning one mile east of Stockton in Tooele County is estimated at 4,185 acres.

The fire line from Bald Mountain to Commodore Pass was controlled Tuesday, increasing containment to 93%, state wildfire officials said.