Hamas frees American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 2 other hostages in exchange for 187 prisoners

Feb. 1 (UPI) — Hamas militants on Saturday released three hostages, including American-Israeli dual nationa Keith Siegel, in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Siegel was turned over in Gaza City about two hours after Israeli Yarden Bibas and Israeli-French Ofer Kalderon were released in the southern city of Khan Younis.

“The Prison Service concludes the fourth round of terrorist releases, as part of Operation ‘Wings of Freedom’ to return the hostages home,” the authority said in a statement.

Eighteen hostages in four handoffs have been released since the truce on Jan. 19. Israel has released many many times that number.

Also as part of the cease-fire, the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened up for the for the first time in nine months. Israel agreed after Hamas released the last living female hostages in Gaza.

The hostages were seized during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack. Seven American citizens were among around 250 taken hostage during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Militants killed around 1,200 and the Hamas-run Health Ministry claimed more than 47,400 have been killed during the war.

About 79 hostages now remain in Gaza with 35 presumed dead, according to Israeli authorities.

A smiling Siegel, who appeared to have lost weight during his captivity, was handed over to Red Cross staff. A wheelchair was provided but he walked from the helicopter.

They were taken for medical checks and care at hospitals in Israel.

“Welcome home, Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on Facebook in Hebrew. “Together with all the citizens of Israel and many around the world, my wife and I embrace you as you return home.

“Our thoughts are now with Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, as well as all our hostages. We will continue working to bring them home.”

Shiri Bibas is Yarden’s wife, and Ariel and Kfir are their sons.

The 65-year-old Siegel, who is originally from North Carolina, moved to Israel four decades ago. Siegel’s wife Aviva was released in an earlier hostage and prisoner swap in November 2023.

Siegel's family thanked President Donald Trump for "for bringing our father back to us. There are now 79 hostages who are also waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. Our hope rests with you."

In a statement issued through the Hostages Families Forum, the family said: “Thank you, President Trump, for bringing our father back to us. There are now 79 hostages who are also waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. Our hope rests with you.

“Finally, after 484 long, terrifying days and nights, full of immense worry for our father, we can breathe again.”

They also thanked “the governments of Israel and the United States for bringing this blessed deal to fruition – a deal that prioritizes human life and embodies Jewish and Israeli values.”

Also freed was Bibas, 35, who was taken with his wife from their kibbutz with her two young children Ariel and Kfir during the terrorist attack. Hamas said weeks after the attack that Shiri and her two children were killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza.

“There are no words to describe the relief of holding Yarden in our hands, embracing him and hearing his voice,” Bibas’ family said. “Yarden has returned home, but the home remains incomplete.”

The statement added: “Yarden is a father who left his safe room to protect his family, bravely survived captivity and returned to an unbearable reality.”

Kalderon, 54, was among five family members seized by Hamas militants from their kibbutz near the Gaza border His two children were released during the cease-fire in November 2023, but two cousins were killed.

Kalderon was seen hugging his four children at Sheba Hospital in central Israel.

“It’s over, dad. Now you’re with us,” they told him, according to video footage.

Hamas alleged Palestinian prisoners released Saturday were abused and tortured while in Israeli custody.

They demanded “immediate intervention by the international community, the UN and rights groups to stop (abuses) and hold their perpetrators accountable.”

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem last year said the testimony of more than 50 released Palestinian inmates, held in Israeli custody since Oct, 7, exposed “ongoing torture, abuse, inhuman conditions and denial of basic needs such as food, water and medical care.”

some were serving sentences for serious crimes. For example, Salim Awad was jailed over a 2002 attack on the village of Homesh, where three Israelis were murdered, and ⁠Farih Barikat was convicted of involvement in a suicide bombing at a bakery in the Israeli city of Eilat in which three civilians were murdered. Others were individuals detained during the latest conflict in Gaza but not charged.

Also Saturday, several Arab nations said they rejected Trump’s suggestion to “clean out” Gaza and move its population to neighboring countries, including Jordan and Egypt.

The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt “firmly rejected any actions that threaten these rights, including settlement expansion, forced evictions, home demolitions, land annexation, or the displacement of Palestinians through direct expulsion or coerced migration,” after a meeting of the foreign ministers in Cairo.

They said they hoped to work with Trump on a two-state solution in the Middle East.