‘Hamilton’ at Eccles cancels shows due to COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Broadway at the Eccles production of “Hamilton” will close through Sunday due to the surge in breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

No shows will be presented between today (Wednesday) and Sunday, a Broadway at the Eccles announcement says.

“As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Salt Lake City production of ‘Hamilton’ at the Eccles Theater has discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases,” it says.

“Performances at the Eccles Theater from Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, through Sunday, January 16, 2022, are postponed. We ask patrons to please hold onto their tickets. There is no other action needed at this time. Details will be emailed as soon as they’re available.”

Shows are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Gephardt Daily will share more details on the theater’s plan for ticketholders who will miss shows and details become available.