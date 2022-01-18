‘Hamilton’s remaining Utah shows cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After being delayed last Wednesday by a COVID-19 outbreak in the company, “Hamilton” performances have now been cancelled for the rest of the run in Salt Lake City.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, shows were cancelled through today, Jan. 18. Today, Broadway at the Eccles announced all remaining performances would be cancelled. Jan. 23 was closing day.

“As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the Salt Lake City

production of ‘Hamilton’ at the Eccles Theater has discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases within the Hamilton Company,” it says.

“We ask patrons to please hold onto their tickets while we work to reschedule the shows. There is no other action needed at this time. Details will be emailed as soon as they’re available.”