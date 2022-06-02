Hang glider transported to hospital after hard landing at Flight Park

LEHI, Utah, June 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A hang glider at the Flight Park at Point of the Mountain was injured in a hard landing, and was transported to an area hospital.

Capt. Randy Harding, Lehi Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily said the man’s injuries from the accident, which happened at 10:30 a.m., were not serious.

Harding said he would not characterize the accident as a crash.

“They are flying an aircraft, and a lot of times they are close to the ground and I’m not sure what maneuver or he was actually attempting to do,” Harding said.

“When we were notified, he was already on the ground and he had sustained minor injuries that did require treatment.”