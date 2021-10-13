Hard freeze warning in effect overnight for Sevier Valley in central Utah

SEVIER VALLEY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A hard freeze warning is in effect for the Sevier Valley in central Utah overnight.

“A hard freeze warning is NOW in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. Thursday for the Sevier Valley,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “This includes the towns of Richfield and Salina.”

Temperatures as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit are expected.

“Protect sensitive plants and wrap exposed pipes,” the tweet said.

A follow-up tweet said: “There could be some travel impacts from this next storm coming in tonight. Check the current road conditions before going out and about tomorrow morning. If you encounter wet, slushy or snow covered roads, use extra caution and give yourself extra room.”

There may be light snow in the Salt Lake valley, and areas in Davis and Weber counties. One inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, while the benches could see up to 2 inches of snow, the tweet said.