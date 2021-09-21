Hard freeze warnings in effect for parts of Utah Tuesday morning

UTAH, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hard freeze warnings are in effect for parts of Utah until Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City said the warnings are in place for Cache Valley, particularly low-lying areas near the Bear River, southwest Utah, particularly near Enterprise, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys and the Wasatch Back.

A follow-up tweet says residents should take action to cover or bring inside vulnerable plants, protect or cover any vulnerable vegetation, consider draining sprinkler or irrigation systems, and consider winterizing any swamp coolers and RVs.

The tweet said most of the Wasatch Front will not see frost.

