Harmons to support signature gathering to oppose food tax increase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harmons Grocery is joining in opposing Utah’s food tax increase from 1.75% to 4.85% by opening its 19 statewide stores for people to come in and sign the Utah 2019 Tax Referendum opposing the sales tax increase.

Signatures will be collected in all Harmons locations beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, through

Tuesday, Jan. 21, said a press release from the grocery chain Thursday. The deadline to sign the referendum in store is 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Volunteers for the Utah 2019 Tax Referendum will be staffing tables in the stores. Additionally, Harmons associates will be available at the in-store Business Centers to assist with signature witnessing so customers can come in any time and any location that is convenient to them.

“Food is essential and should be affordable,” said Bob Harmon, chairman for Harmons.

“Increasing the tax on food hurts everyone, but especially those in our community who are

already struggling. As a company, we do not believe groceries should be taxed. We feel

strongly that Utahns should have an opportunity to vote on the issue before the tax goes into effect.”

Harmons locations are open daily 6 a.m. to midnight. You will need to have a valid ID to sign and be an active registered voter in the state of Utah. A minimum of 115,689 signatures are needed by Jan. 21.