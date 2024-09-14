Harris woos donors, to attend awards gala in Washington; Trump fundraises in Utah

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris spoke to donors in Washington, D.C., her running mate Tim Walz held a rally in Wisconsin and GOP nominee Donald Trump was set to fundraise in Utah on Saturday.

Harris appeared Saturday afternoon at a private fundraising event in Washington and was set to follow that with a keynote speech later in the evening at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center.

During her talk with donors at the Washington Hilton, she touted her performance during Tuesday’s debate with Republican nominee Donald Trump and warned of the possible consequences of a second Trump term in the wake of July’s Supreme Court decision ruling presidents to be immune from criminal prosecution.

“On Tuesday, I talked about my plans on how we will bring down costs, how we will build our economy, how we protect reproductive freedom and keep our nation safe,” Harris said, according to a pool report. “But that is not what we hear from Donald Trump. Instead, it was the same old tired show. He was running from that same tired playbook that we’ve heard for years.”

Later, she warned of the high court’s ruling, “Imagine the meaning of that court ruling on this individual and what he is prepared to do and what he has already done. Imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails.”

President Joe Biden and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, are also scheduled to speak at the Phoenix Awards Dinner, which serves as the flagship event of the CBCF’s annual legislative conference. Phoenix Awards are given to people who “are serving as leaders and trailblazers for the Black community, creating more opportunities for the next generation in the process.”

At last year’s event — also attended by Harris and Biden — the winners included White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones, and rappers MC Lyte and LL Cool J.

Harris spent Friday campaigning in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, talking to voters in Johnstown, Pa., and sitting down for her first solo television interview since becoming the Democratic nominee.

In her interview with Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV, she was asked about Trump’s enduring appeal to the state’s voters despite his divisive persona and appeals to racism, and how she’s expecting to counter it.

“I, based on experience, and a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us,” Harris said.

“And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other,” she added.

Walz. who is Minnesota’s governor, continued to campaign in northern Wisconsin, also seen as a crucial swing state in November’s election. His campaign was set to appear in Superior, Wis., following a stop Friday in Wausau.

In Superior, located in the northwestern tip of the state across the St. Louis River from Duluth, Minn., Walz similarly praised the outcome of Tuesday’s debate took aim at Trump’s efforts during his first term to scuttle the Affordable Care Act.

“Not once did he ever worry that he would have to pay a medical bill,” he told attendees at the University of Wisconsin’s branch campus.

On Friday at Wausau’s Whitewater Music Hall, he warned that the United States’ foreign allies “have no respect for [Trump]. They know where he’s at. He continues to brag about being friends with the dictators.”

The former president, meanwhile, is expected to attend a private fundraiser Saturday in Utah after spending Friday at a rally in Las Vegas.

Attendees at the Salt Lake City event are expected to include controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, right-wing radio personality Glenn Beck, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.

At his rally in Las Vegas, Trump repeated false claims about Venezuelan criminal gangs taking over parts of Aurora, Colo., and Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, declaring that immigration to the United States constitutes an “invasion.”

“Our country is under invasion just like an army,” he said, although refraining from repeating debunked rumors alleging Haitian immigrants in Springfield are killing and eating household pets. After Trump issued those slurs earlier this week, they were linked to a series of bomb threats delivered to the city’s schools and public agencies, forcing children to miss classes.