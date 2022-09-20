Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun.

The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.

“We are urging citizens in the area to be vigilant and to immediately contact the Harrisville Police Department at 801-395-8221 in the event the firearm is posted,” reads the Facebook post.

The missing firearm police identified as a Remington RP9 is a semi-automatic 9mm with a 19-round magazine. “The initial call reported the firearm to be lost at the Millennium Park in Harrisville,” police said.

“An extensive multi-agency search of the area was conducted and the firearm was not located. New information was obtained later this evening after additional follow-up with the reporting party.

“The individual stated it was possible that the firearm could have been lost in the town homes East of the park.”