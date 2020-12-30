Harrisville police searching for driver, vehicle in connection with hit-and-run

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Harrisville police are searching for a driver and vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

“The Harrisville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that caused severe injuries to a pedestrian in the crosswalk on Washington Boulevard and Larsen Lane,” HPD said a Facebook post.

“The victim was properly crossing the roadway shortly after 8:30 a.m. and was hit by a white 4-door passenger car turning right onto Washington from Larsen Lane.”

The vehicle has been identified as a newer model Volkswagen Jetta and witnesses at the scene advised that the female driver had long brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Weber consolidated dispatch at 801-629-8221 and reference the Harrisville police case 20HA8206.