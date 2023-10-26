Harrisville police: Walmart gas station employee run over by customer

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Walmart gas station employee was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday after being run over while working, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 11:46 a.m. to the Walmart fuel station at 534 N. Harrisville Road, where an adult female employee had been run over by a customer and was trapped under the vehicle, Harrisville police said on social media.

“An employee was cleaning the fuel tank access points on the south side when a driver pulled away from the gas pump and ran the employee over,” the post says.

The employee had set up traffic cones around the work area and was wearing a yellow safety vest at the time of the accident, according to police. She had been cleaning the fuel tank access hatches on the ground adjacent to the fuel pumps, the post says.

Police say the adult female driver “may have not been able to see the employee before pulling away from the gas pump and initiating a sharp right-hand turn.”

“The employee was pinned under the car and EMS from North View Fire were able to safely get the woman out,” the post says.

CPR was performed at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

“We have been advised that the Walmart employee is currently stable and in the ICU,” the post says.

Police say the investigation into the crash is continuing but the driver didn’t appear to be impaired.

“Additionally, we would like to mention that there have been multiple auto-pedestrian accidents across the State over the last few weeks and we ask that motorists take a little extra time to ensure that it is safe when they make turns, leave driveways and parking stalls or in this case, a gas pump.

“Remember that Halloween is just around the corner and there will be even more pedestrians out and about, so let’s be careful and do our best to avoid those avoidable accidents.”