Harrisville police ask for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Feb. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for leads to help identify a burglary suspect who was on a bicycle and was active last weekend.

“The Harrisville City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community as we investigate several burglaries that occurred overnight between 2/18 and 2/19/2023 in the area of 850 N Hwy 89,” the department posted recently on social media.

“The suspect is an adult male who was riding a black folding bicycle. He was wearing a dark coat with reflective piping, dark pants and boots and wears glasses,” the post stated.

“If you recognize the individual from the photos, or have additional information, please contact Weber Consolidated Dispatch at 801-395-8221 and request to speak to Detective Keller or an available Harrisville officer and reference case 23HA1418. Thank You!”