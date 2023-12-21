Hawaii police identify Sandy man, 66, as victim in Nov. 22 diving accident

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old Sandy man has been identified as the victim of a diving accident Nov. 22 near the Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii police said.

Michael Green was taken to Kona Community Hospital following a diving accident Nov. 22, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

“Through further investigation, it was learned that Green was participating in a guided diving tour offshore of the Kailua Pier when he became unresponsive around 11 a.m.,” the release says.

He was taken ashore and given CPR by Hawaii Fire Department medics.

Green later was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he died at 9:04 p.m., according to police.

An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death, police said. No foul play is suspected.