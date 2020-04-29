Hazmat crews on scene of jackknifed semi on ramp from NB I-215 to SR-201 WB

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hazmat crews are on scene of a jackknifed semi on the connecting ramp from northbound Interstate 215 to State Route 201 westbound Wednesday afternoon.

The road is blocked, said a tweet at 2:45 p.m. from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The semi is leaking a small amount of fuel,” the tweet said.

The semi was hit by a sedan after the sedan made an unsafe lane change, the tweet said.

Neither of the sedan’s occupants nor the semi driver were transported to a hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.