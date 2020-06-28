Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a Hazmat incident late Saturday night in the area of 443 West 400 North.

Capt. Anthony Burton, with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said an ammonia leak at Horizon Snack Foods is being investigated and the public is advised to avoid the area.

He said residents who live near the site of the leak should stay in their homes.

“There’s a good wind, and most of the ammonia will dissipate, but we want everyone to stay safe,” Burton told Gephardt Daily.

Crews were called out at about 11:30 p.m., and Burton said there is no way of knowing how long they will need to be on scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.