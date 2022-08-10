Hazmat spill slows traffic WB I-84 traffic in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker carrying a black, tar-like substance overturned Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 84, blocking one traffic lane and leaving Utah Highway Patrol pondering how to get the vehicle into an upright position for removal without causing a larger leak.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at mile marker 90, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The trailer hit the barrier, on the side of the wall, and is blocking the righthand lane,” Roden said. “Luckily, there’s no injuries, but it has compromised the load a little bit. It doesn’t sound like a huge spill, but it is leaking a kind of tar substance onto the roadway.”

Roden said at least report, officials were still trying to determine the best way to get the trailer upright without causing further damage to the leaking tanker.

The accident was slowing traffic, since one of two westbound lanes was blocked. Roden said at 6 p.m. that the operation could continue for a few hours, depending on the removal strategy, and more lanes could be block at some point when the tanker removal was attempted.

“They will be there for awhile,” he said.

