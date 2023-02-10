Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road.

The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday drew two ambulances along with four other emergency vehicles, according to a Park City Fire District post on social media.

“Two patients were transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

Highland is closed as the Summit County Sheriff‘s Office responded to investigate, Battalion Chief Sean Briley said in the 5:30 p.m. post.

Two hours earlier, the sheriff’s office joined in again with four Park City fire vehicles and an ambulance responding to single vehicle accident in upper Summit Park. The female driver was trapped in her vehicle which came to rest on its side.

Fire crews were able to extricate her from the car. “No injuries,” Briley reported.