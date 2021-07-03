Head-on crash shuts down SR-224 SB in Summit County, 4 people transported to hospital

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash Friday evening at state Route 224 at Bear Cub Drive, in Summit County.

UHP Cpl. Tara Wahlberg said the crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. when northbound traffic had stopped, and a northbound passenger car swerved to avoid a collision and went into the southbound lane, where it crashed head on into a Ford truck.

An SUV behind the Ford also was hit.

Wahlberg told Gephardt Daily that four people were transported to the hospital — two as a precaution, and two with minor to serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

She said speeds were about 35 mph at the time of the collision. Distracted driving is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.

“The southbound lanes are shut down at this time,” UHP tweeted. “Traffic is getting by using northbound lanes that have been designated for one lane each way.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.