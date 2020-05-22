Health advisory issued for Pinery Picnic Area after elevated levels of E.coli found

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Summit County Health Deptartment has issued a health advisory for the Pinery Picnic Area at Rockport Reservoir after elevated levels of E.coli were found.

Visitors are advised to not swim or wade in the water in this area, said a news release from Rockport State Park.

The remainder of the state park and reservoir remain open.

“The Division of Water Quality detected elevated levels of E. coli on May 18, during routine sampling at the Pinery Picnic Area,” the news release said. “E. coli values from these initial samples were well above the recreational health advisory threshold of 409 Most Probable Number (MPN) per 100 milliliters (100 mL). Follow-up confirmation sampling on May 21 showed that these values continued to exceed the recreational health advisory threshold.”

Summit County Health Department issued a health advisory Thursday based on these data and posted signs advising the public to not swim or wade in the water.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.