Health Department announces multiple eastern Summit County COVID-19 cases

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Health Department confirmed multiple positive cases of the virus in both the north and south areas of the county Tuesday.

Summit County currently has 65 resident cases and eight visitor cases; Utah as a whole has 244 resident and 13 visitor cases.

“There is a misconception that COVID-19 is only in the greater Park City area and this simply isn’t the case,” Summit County Health Director Dr. Rich Bullough said by way of a press release.

“For days, we have encouraged residents across the county to assume the same level of caution. Not only are all areas of the county at the same level of risk, but every resident should assume that they have already been exposed to COVID-19. Now is not the time to let down your guard.”

Summit County’s first positive case of COVID-19 was on March 11, the press release said. The first positive case of community spread was announced on March 14. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. In the Summit County case, the patient had no history of travel and no known contact with any person who has been confirmed to have COVID-19. In the two weeks since the number of cases has continued to rise and is now at 73 total. Bullough said he does not expect the case number growth to slow anytime in the near future.

“Due to insufficient tests available nation-wide, it is safe to assume that we have several times that number of cases in Summit County,” Bullough said. “We are in this for the long haul.”

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Summit County government and its health department have enacted a series of emergency declarations and public health orders limiting food service, prohibiting gatherings of more than ten and other preventive measures.

“This pandemic will not cure itself overnight, or over the course of a month,” said Summit County Council Chair, Doug Clyde. “We ask the public to aid us in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 by complying with these health orders to their fullest extent. These efforts require diligence and patience from every group in every community in Summit County. One person who thinks the rules don’t apply to them can endanger our vulnerable population and drastically set back our efforts with their irresponsible actions.”

Visit summitcountyhealth.org/coronavirus for Summit County-specific information on COVID-19. At this website, the public can also find frequently asked questions (FAQs) and community resources that are updated regularly as the pandemic situation evolves.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or call 800-456-7707.