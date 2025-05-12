Health Dept. responds after semi hauling 35,000 pounds frozen meat rolls off I-15 near Willard

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi truck hauling a trailer with 35,000 pounds of frozen meat rolled on southbound Interstate 15 near Willard on Monday, prompting food safety concerns and a response from the Health Department

The semi driver received minor injuries, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

Two semis were southbound in the same area, near mile marker 354, when the incident happened at about noon, Roden said.

The semi on the right, carrying the trailer of meat, drifted to the left, and made contact with the second semi, which was pulling a flatbed.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

The semi on the right “then must have jerked back to the right and then ended up rolling on the right shoulder,” Roden said in a message to Gephardt Daily.

“Very minor injuries, and it is out of traffic,” Roden said of the rolled semi.

“The semi does have a punctured diesel tank, so the Health Department is on scene, and (the rolled semi) is loaded with frozen meat, 35,000 pounds worth.”

Gephardt Daily will share any updates that are released.