Health officials report first Carbon County case of COVID-19

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Southeast Utah Health Department is announcing its second positive COVID-19 case, and its first located in Carbon County.

“The patient is an adult male between the ages of 25 and 45,” says a statement issued Wednesday night by SEUHD.

The details of this case are still being investigated, but initial information indicates that he is not a resident of Utah.

“This is the second positive case in our district, with the first being in Grand County. Due to medical laws, SEUHD will not be releasing any further information about this confirmed case.”

The SEUHD is working with the patient to identify people who may have been exposed and places they may have been at the time.

The patient’s contacts will be asked to remain isolated at home for at least 14 days. They will be actively monitored, the statement says. Symptoms of COVID-19 typically include a cough, shortness of breath, and a fever higher than 100 degrees.

“This case highlights the need for each of us to stay home as much as possible and follow the directive of the Governor to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe,'” Bradon Bradford, SEUHD Health Officer says.

Utah’s documented coronavirus totals as of early Wednesday afternoon were 1,012 positive cases, 20155 people reported tested, 91 patients hospitalized, and seven fatalities.

People with symptoms are urged to stay home, and to avoid going to work, public places, stores or restaurants. People seeking medical care should call their provider for instructions rather than just heading over and possibly exposing others.

SEUHD recommends that potentially exposed areas be cleaned frequently. Such surfaces include counters, doorknobs, toilets and other bathroom fixtures. People are also asked to wash their hands frequently to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 in Utah, call 1-800-456-7707 or visit coronavirus.utah.gov. The nation’s Center for Disease Control website is at cdc.gov/coronavirus