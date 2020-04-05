Health officials report first incidents of COVID-19 infections, death in a Utah nursing facility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health and the Salt Lake County Health Department announced six of seven symptomatic patients at a Salt Lake City nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a joint statement, the first patient to be diagnosed has been hospitalized since Friday, March 27, 2020. That event initiated the investigation into the facility.

“Since then, one patient passed away on April 2, 2020 (a female aged 85+), and three of the other patients are currently hospitalized,” the statement read.” Two staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.”

Those remaining at the nursing facility have been isolated in their rooms while awaiting test results for possible COVID-19 infection. Those who test negative for COVID-19 will be transferred to another facility, according to health officials.

As a result of the outbreak, the affected facility, whose name is not being released, will become a COVID-19 only facility. The small, 34 bed facility, will admit only COVID-19 patients who no longer require hospital-level care.

Nurses and other caretakers who work there are now abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personal protection protocols.

The Utah Department of Health’s Healthcare-Associated Infections Team is assisting in the investigation. The specialized unit is performing a facility assessment, and will offer guidance for additional prevention activities.

“An important part of the public health response is ensuring the health and safety of vulnerable populations, such as those living in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Allyn Nakashima, Healthcare-Associated Infections/Antibiotic Resistance (HAI/AR) Program Manager . “We’ve worked hard with our partners at local health departments to ensure these types of facilities are aware of the steps they can take to limit the spread of COVID-19 among residents.”

Investigation and prevention measures recommended by the UDOH, and implemented by the facility include: