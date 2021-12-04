Heavily-armed man arrested after standoff in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a standoff in Ogden which lasted nearly two hours.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Matias Yosino, 18, is facing charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Transaction of firearm by class II restricted person, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Purchase, possession, consume by minor, measurable amounts, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

On Thursday at 4:20 a.m., the arresting officer from Ogden Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in 200 North block of Eccles Avenue.

“It was reported that the suspect, Matais Yosino, was armed with two guns, a shotgun and a pistol, and was threatening” others in the residence, the statement said. “Matias also made threats to shoot the police. Matias eventually came outside without the guns and was detained.”

The standoff lasted nearly two hours, officials said. The victim stated that the suspect had forced open the door to a room she was in, the statement said.

“Matias had a shotgun and a pistol with him,” the statement said. “Matias threatened to hit the complainant several times, then held the shotgun lengthwise to both their heads before firing off a bullet.”

Neither Yosino or the female was injured. Multiple witnesses confirmed that the suspect had been drinking.

When officers searched the backyard of the home, they found a plastic bong with a yellowish tint and liquid, and what appeared to be a homemade firearm, the statement said. “A bullet hole was located in the house’s ceiling, just where (the victim) indicated it would be,” the statement said. “Damage to the door also was confirmed.

After being read his Miranda rights, Yosino “admitted to being drunk and stated the alcohol had partially caused this crime,” the statement said. “Matias admitted he had the guns and admitted that he had discharged the firearm in an occupied dwelling. Matias admitted ownership of the homemade firearm and the items suspected to be drug paraphernalia.”

He also allegedly admitted that he is a user of “dab,” a marijuana THC extract.

“Matias stated he intended to commit suicide by cop,” the statement said. “However, I found a bulletproof vest in the front room. When asked about the vest, Matias said he had put it on for protection. Matias’s behavior of arming himself with two different guns and putting on body armor suggests that instead of suicide by cop, he intended to have a full-fledged shootout.”

Yosino was transported to the Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.