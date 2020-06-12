Heavy delays expected on southbound I-15 this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for weekend traffic restrictions on southbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City, Murray, and Juab County.

These restrictions will accommodate paving and repairs along several sections of the interstate, said a press release from UDOT.

Southbound I-15 near Salt Lake City

Near Salt Lake City, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane in areas between Beck Street and 2100 South starting Thursday at 9 p.m. These restrictions are scheduled during the following days and times this weekend:

Thursday, June 11, at 9 p.m. to Friday, June 12, at 5 a.m.

Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m. to Saturday, June 13, at 8 a.m.

Saturday, June 13, at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 15, at 5 a.m.

Drivers should plan for heavier-than-normal traffic and delays, especially during the day on Sunday. Similar lane closures will be in place between 500 South and 2100 South during the next three weekends. Crews will be repairing concrete pavement at several locations during these closures.

I-15/I-215 Interchange in Murray

In Murray, the ramp from westbound I-215 to southbound I-15 is scheduled to close from Sunday, June 14, at 10 p.m. to Monday, June 15, at 5 a.m. Detour signs will be posted, and drivers should use alternate routes to access southbound I-15. Crews will be working on several ramp bridges as part of the I-15 Southbound project, which has added a new travel lane on southbound I-15 from SR-201 to 12300 South. For more information on this project, click here.

Southbound I-15 in Juab County

In Juab County, southbound I-15 is reduced to one lane through next Friday, June 19, between the Sevier River bridge and the Juab/Millard county border (south of the Yuba Lake interchange). Drivers traveling to St. George and other points in central and southern Utah should plan ahead and expect delays of 30 minutes or more.

Typically, crews reopen all lanes on southbound I-15 in this area from Friday at noon through Monday morning to accommodate weekend traffic. However, in order to complete the needed paving work, lane restrictions will remain in place over the weekend, the news release said. This project is repaving more than seven miles of the interstate, and work is expected to continue through the summer.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website here or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.