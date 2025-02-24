Heavy metal band Pantera to bring summer tour to West Valley City; Amon Amarth to support

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Heavy metal band Pantera is bringing its summer amphitheater tour to Utah on Aug. 20.

The West Valley City concert, at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, will also feature Swedish melodic death metal band Amon Amarth. An additional opening act will be announced at a later date, the Live Nation announcement says.

Ticket and VIP presales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday, Feb. 28, through Pantera.com.

“Featuring classic members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, Pantera’s latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell,” the tour announcement says.

Among Pantera’s biggest hits are “Cowboys from Hell,” “This Love” and “Walk.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i97OkCXwotE

Amon Amarth songs include “War of the Gods” and “The Dragons’ Flight Across The Waves.”