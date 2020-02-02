Heavy snow forecast across the Wasatch Front Sunday night into Monday

Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Heavy snow is forecast across the Wasatch Front Sunday night into Monday, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

“If you have to drive on Monday, start planning on longer drive times!” said a tweet from the NWS SLC.

“Heavy road snow is expected to develop along the Wasatch Front prior to the morning commute, and will last through it. Impaired travel is likely thereafter through Monday evening.”

Snow is likely to fall beginning late Sunday night, and will move north to south, the tweet said.

“Snowfall rates at times may be high,” the tweet said. Most valleys will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with up to a foot on the benches and up to 2 feet in the mountains.

Monday morning will bring heavy snow for northern, central and southern Utah and southwest Wyoming, and temperatures are likely to drop some 25 degrees.

The snow will taper off Monday evening but continue in the Utah’s mountains.