Heavy snow in northern Utah to continue into Wednesday evening

NORTHERN UTAH/IDAHO, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northern Utah is likely to see heavy snow late Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

“The second and colder portion of the storm has moved into extreme northern Utah and it is bringing some periods of heavy snow,” said the NWS tweet, issued at 1 p.m. “Roads could quickly become snow covered. Stay tuned for changing road conditions this afternoon.”

A follow-up tweet an hour later said: “Snow is picking up again across northern Utah and the heaviest snow with this storm is anticipated late this afternoon into this evening.”

Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are forecast for the valleys, with higher amounts along the east benches and in the Ogden Valley.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for the Wasatch Mountains, Interstate 80 north and south of I-80, the western Uinta Mountains, and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs.

Drivers are being advised to prepare for very difficult travel on snow-covered, slick roads, and to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in the vehicle in case of emergency.