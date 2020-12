HEBER CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Heber City liquor store will be closed for a week due to COVID-19 exposure, officials said Thursday.

“Due to exposure to COVID, the Wasatch County Health Department has ordered several employees of the store to quarantine for 10 days,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“That leaves the store with not enough staff to open until Dec. 18,” the tweet said.

“We wish our employees the best.”