Heber City man jailed after alleged threats against teen victim, her family, police say

HEBER, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Heber City man was jailed Thursday after he allegedly made threats against a juvenile he had been accused earlier of grabbing.

Axel Alan Krider, 26, faces charges of:

Retaliation against a witness, victim or informant, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance schedule l/ll/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

An officer of the Heber City Police Department was dispatched on Thursday on a report of suspicious circumstances involving threats.

The complainants, three juveniles and one of their parents, “expressed concerns over their neighbor Axel Krider. I was informed that in November 2021, Axel, tried to pull one of the juveniles towards his home. This juvenile defended herself by striking Axel multiple times, Axel was arrested for that offense.

“Today, Axel began sending vague threats to one of the juveniles and then sent another one a picture of a firearm and asked his dad if he wanted to buy one. The information on the firearm did not appear that Axel was actually trying to sell a firearm but it came across as a vague threat.”

The probable cause statement says the suspect sent voice text messages telling the children “they were going to cry when he got them one one at a time.”

Court documents have not yet been filed in the case alleging Krider grabbed the juvenile female, who is in her mid teens, the probable cause statement says.

“The father of the family believes that Axel was contacting them today to harass and intimidate them due to the current case against Axel. They also reported that Axel would yell out his front door vague threats claiming he was going to get them one by one.”

Krider is not allowed to possess firearms due to court restrictions, the officer’s report says. While a search warrant was being prepared, Krider had left his residence, and officers yelled at the suspect to stop because he was under arrest.

“Axel disobeyed my order by continuing to walk away and entered his home. After several seconds Axel came outside and turned himself over to police. Axel was so intoxicated on alcohol he could barely stand, he smelled of an alcoholic beverage, and had slurred speech.”

A later search of the residence turned up no guns, but did find multiple sharp-edged weapons, including a bayonet, which a juvenile witness could have mistaken for a long gun she reported, the officer’s statement says.

A search warrant for drugs turned up two meth pipes containing white residue “with a testable amount of a methamphetamine,” the police statement says.

“Axel is not a stranger to police and has a history of becoming intoxicated and making vague threats and being disorderly.”

Krider is being held without bail.