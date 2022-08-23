SUV strikes crossing guard outside Heber City elementary school, police search for hit and run driver

HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Heber City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a city crossing guard was hit at a crosswalk at the Old Mill Elementary School crossing on Mill Road.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m., the HCPD statement says.

“The driver of the vehicle hit our crossing guard, and left the scene northbound on Mill Road,” it says. “The vehicle is described as a black SUV with an adult female driver.

“Anyone who witnessed, or has information or leads in this case is encouraged to contact the Heber City Police Department at 435-654-3040 or Wasatch County Dispatch at 435-654-1411.”

Remember to slow down, do not drive distracted, and obey crossing guards in school zones, the statement says, adding “The crossing guard sustained minor injuries, and will make a full recovery.”