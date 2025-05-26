Heber City PD, Utah DNR track, capture brown bear

HEBER CITY, Utah, May 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) -- A brown bear led officials in Heber City on a meandering "game" of hide and seek Saturday night.

"Heber City Police responded to a bear sighting near the Wingpointe Apartments pool," a police news release says.

"The brown bear fled across Hwy 40 toward the Sheriff’s Office and ER.

"Later, it was spotted at On the Run gas station and then the Royal Coachmen.

"Officers treed the bear, and DNR safely tranquilized and captured it."

The bear was later relocated to an area away from local communities.

Bears are strong, fast, and can be very dangerous, according to the Utah Division of Natural Resources. To read about how to maximize your safety in bear country, click here.