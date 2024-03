HEBER CITY, Utah, March 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who ran away Saturday morning.

Jhorgelis Alexandraf Mindoro-Guilarte is believed to have run away about 4 a.m., the Heber City Police Department said on social media.

Anyone with information about Jhorgelis’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 435-654-1411.