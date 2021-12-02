Heber City police seek public’s help identifying vehicle that hit student, left scene

HEBER CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Heber City are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police Facebook post, the collision occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near 500 East and 980 South as school was letting out.

“A student on their bicycle in the crosswalk was struck by this vehicle, causing minor injuries,” the post says. “The vehicle left before police could respond.”

Anyone who has any information that could help identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Detective Josh Weishar, with Heber City PD, at 435-657-7913.