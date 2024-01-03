Helper police: Man, 39, arrested after summoning officers to murder scene

HELPER, Utah, Jan. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Monday in Helper after he called dispatch twice, then hung up, then phoned again saying an accident had happened.

The call disconnected again, but officers linked the call to Matthew Frank Juliano, 39, and responded to a residence where they found a 64-year-old woman deceased from a gunshot wound to the face.

Helper City Police officers first talked to Juliano in front of the address, noting he “was behaving erratically and would not answer direct questions. Matthew instructed me to go into the back room and pointed me to a bedroom that was not lit,” according to arrest documents.

Inside, officers found the deceased woman “with an obvious gunshot wound to the face.” No one else was located in the residence, and no gun was located inside, court documents say.

Juliano was transported to the police station, and officers collected his clothing as evidence after seeing a spot of possible blood spatter, charging documents say. They let Juliano change into clothing he had stored in his Jeep.

“Matthew had admitted to harming victim 1, when asked, by nodding his head in the affirmative,” arrest documents say.

He was booked into the Carbon County jail, and during the process, Fentanyl pills were found in the clothing Juliano had changed into from his vehicle.

Juliano was booked for investigation of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of firearm, shoot in direction of person, a first-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Juliano was ordered held without bail.