Henderson, Nev. police release video on incident that left Sandy mother, son dead, daughter injured

HENDERSON, Nevada, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Henderson, Nevada, have released a video of a fatal officer-involved shooting which took place during a response to to an attack that ended in the deaths of two members of a Sandy, Utah family, and critically wounded a third.

A Nevada woman also died in the shooting, as did the gunman, who was killed by police.

According to investigators, Utah victims Dianne Hawatmeh, 39, and her son, Joseph “Jojo” Hawatmeh, 12, were fatally wounded in the course of the deadly incident, which started when the suspect, identified as Jason Neo Bourne, attacked the family in their apartment for reportedly turning him into police for using drugs. Daughter Yasmeen Hawatmeh, age 16, was critically wounded.

Veronica Muniz, 33, the family’s housekeeper and resident of Las Vegas, also suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the Nov. 3 assault on the family’s first-floor residence.

Police say the Hawatmehs lived in Sandy, but kept an apartment in Henderson for when they visited nearby family. Hawatmeh’s husband and another son were not at the apartment at the time of the attack, according to investigators.

The newly released video, which can be viewed on a link below, contains the dispatch phone call, some narration by two officers, about 25 seconds of body camera footage, and dashboard camera footage from a distance.

The video also shows images of Bourne’s gun and ammunition.

Bourne, 38, called police demanding a helicopter before he was found in a nearby parked car holding 12-year-old “Jojo” Hawatmeh hostage.

Police tried to deescalate the situation, which ended in a hail of gunfire. Both Bourne and the 12-year died in the shooting, although police have not revealed who fired the shot which fatally wounded the juvenile.

The video has disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. To view it, click here.