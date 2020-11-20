Herbert participates in conference call with President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert joined other U.S. governors Thursday in a conference call with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Utah’s chief executive joined nine other governors on the call in which the bipartisan group discussed the coordination of COVID-19 containment efforts once Biden is sworn into office, as expected.
Herbert released the following statement shortly after call:
“Today, I joined President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and a bipartisan group of governors represented on the executive committee of the National Governors Association for a video conference call.
“We had a good discussion about how states and the federal government can work together in the nationwide fight against COVID-19.
“I wished the president-elect every success and am grateful for his efforts to engage the nation’s governors in these important discussions.”
Prior to Thursday’s call with the Biden-Harris team, Herbert reflected on his past relationship with the President-elect back when Biden served as V.P. under Barack Obama.
“I had the great privilege of working with the last administration, the Trump administration, and my good friend, Mike Pence,” Herbert said, “but before that I worked with the Obama administration and Vice-president Joe Biden.
“He’s very aware of Utah. He’s told me on numerous occasions with admiration the great success we’ve had herein Utah economically and socially He knows Utah is a great example for the rest of the country,” Herbert continued.