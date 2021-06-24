Herriman City issues flood advisory

HERRIMAN, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman City has issued a flood advisory Thursday afternoon.

“We are currently under an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory due to flooding just like this taking place along Midas Creek, which runs between 11800 South and 12600 South from the Copper Creek area of Herriman west toward Bacchus Highway,” said a Facebook post from the city.

The post added: “Remember, the purpose of these dry creek areas is to divert excess water; however, it can become dangerous for any individual, especially children, to get close to these creeks. Please keep watch and stay away until the water recedes.”