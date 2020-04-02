Herriman closes City Hall to public access

HERRIMAN, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman City has closed City Hall to the public, officials announced Wednesday.

“Effective Wednesday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m., Herriman City Hall is closed to public access in efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” a City statement says.

“The building was previously accessible only in limited areas. The City will continue essential services during the pandemic and encourages residents to and other customers to conduct business over telephone or on Herriman.org.

The customer service department will continue to take calls, at 801-446-5323, during normal business hours.

Anyone needing to contact the court should call the same number, the Herriman statement says.

Customers needing to speak with the Building, Planning or Engineering Departments, or needing to drop off mail or other deliveries, should call 801-466-5327 and asked someone to meet them at the door.

To continue carrying out essential services and help prevent the coronavirus, half of the Herriman City staff is currently telecommuting while the remainder works at the City Hall, alternating locations each week, the statement says.