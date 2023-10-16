Herriman family displaced by fire caused by remote-control car charger

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family was displaced Sunday night after a bedroom in their townhouse burned, causing extensive smoke damage to the rest of the space.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 4300 west block of Burwell Lane, Herriman, at about 11:30 p.m.

“It looks like it was possibly a remote control car that was charging in one of the kid’s bedrooms, there were five children, and a child woke up and was able to get up, and everybody awakened and got out safely,” Kelly Bird, Unified Fire spokesman, told Gephardt Daily.

“The fire did damage the entire room, down to the studs, and the rest of the home has extensive smoked damage,” he said.

Unified Fire crews were able to limit the fire to the room of origin, “and it did not spread,” Bird said.

No injuries were reported.