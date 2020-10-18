Herriman family seeks help locating missing 12-year-old boy

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-year-old boy has been missing since Saturday, and the public is being asked to notify Herriman police with any information that may help find him.

Stryker Byrne is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has blue eyes and sandy blond hair, according to a post his family put on Facebook.

“He’s wearing black athletic shorts and a red shirt. He was last seen with his bike, bike helmet and a backpack. He was headed to the Herriman cemetery and we’ve been through there many times,” the post says.

Anyone who has seen Stryker or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Herriman PD at 801-840-4000.