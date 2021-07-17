Herriman Fire reaches 7.6 acres, no structures lost

HERRIMAN, Utah, July 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Herriman Fire, which started Friday shortly after 12:30 p.m., has been estimated at 7.6 acres, and crews are cleaning up the area.

“Crews stopped forward progression and are mopping up. Structures are no longer threatened,” Utah Fire Info tweeted later Friday.

Unified Fire Authority tweeted, “Due to the fast-moving fire, multiple units were requested. Over 60 firefighters and 20+ fire apparatus worked hard to protect multiple structures that were directly threatened. No structures were lost.”

According to UFA, the fire was accidentally caused by construction workers.